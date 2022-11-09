Amber Heard ‘more comfortable’ living in Europe away from public eye

Amber Heard is happy living in Europe away from all the media scrutiny following her loss in Johnny Depp defamation case.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the Aquaman actor is “more comfortable” living overseas after she received online hate during and after the libel case.

"Amber has been living in Europe since her trial with Johnny Depp," the source told the outlet. "She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable."

"She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter," the insider spoke of her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige.

The source went on to add that Heard is "really focused on being a mom and being there for her daughter" before sharing, "She wants to move on and prepare for her next chapter.”