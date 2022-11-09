Sean Penn presents Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: Watch

Sean Penn has recently gifted one of his two Oscar awards to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his third visit to war-torn Kyiv.
On Tuesday, Zelensky turned to Instagram and posted a video wherein the Hollywood star took the Oscar statuette out of his bag and put it on a table.
“I feel terrible. This is for you. It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here with you then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fight,” Penn told the president.
The Milk actor continued, “When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I’ll feel much better knowing a piece of me is here.”
To this, Zelensky responded, “We have to win.”
Sharing a clip, the Ukrainian president wrote in a caption, “Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in the victory of our country. It will be in Ukraine until the end of the war.”
Zelensky also presented Penn with a Order of Merit of the III degree award at the same meeting for his “significant contribution to the popularisation of Ukraine in the world”.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president mentioned that Penn’s name was also added to “Walk of the Brave” in Kyiv.
