Gerard Pique new flame convinced him to let kids go with Shakira: Report

File Footage

Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti reportedly convinced the Barcelona star to fulfill Shakira’s wishes and let his kids go to Miami with her.



The footballer is said to have put forward a condition that the Waka Waka singer has to give up their family home if she wants to relocate with his boys, Sasha and Milan, to the states.

A report by Marca Magazine claimed that the sports star’s demand was crucial for the former lovers in reaching an agreement over their kids’ custody.

The outlet also suggested that Pique would move into the house with his new flame after Shakira will leave it next year with the boys.

"The young woman wants the two to settle things without hurting each other,” according to a Venezuelan publication El Nacional.

“She would have been the one who has convinced the athlete to calm down and talk things over facilitating the wishes of the mother of his children.”

The exes finally signed a custody agreement in an out-of-court settlement following an “intense” marathon meeting.

As per the agreement, the Columbian singer will take her sons to Miami after Christmas while the footballer gets visitation rights to see his kids whenever he wants.

Pique and Shakira announced their breakup in June this year after an 11-year-long romance without disclosing the reasons behind their shocking split.