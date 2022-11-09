BTS' Jin outshines at Billboard's Hot 100 chart in United States: Details inside

BTS member Jin has made history with his first highly anticipated collab single The Astronaut.



On November 9, Soompi reported that BTS Jin's first solo single The Astronaut debuted at No.51 on the Hot 100 Billboard weekly ranking of the most popular song across the United States.

With this achievement, The Astronaut becomes the highest debuting Korean solo single on the Hot 100.

Previously, Jin bandmates Jungkook and Suga made their solo chart debuts in the top 30 of the Hot 100, but they did so as featured artists. Jungkook debuted at No. 22 with his Charlie Puth collaboration Left and Right, and Suga debuted at No. 29 with his Juice WRLD collaboration Girl of My Dreams.

Recently, The Astronaut became the first solo song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart and the World Digital Song Sales chart this week.

In addition, Jin is the third member of BTS to enter the top 10 of Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts as a soloist.