Humayun Saeed gears up to attend 'The Crown season 5' premiere night

Versatile actor Humayun Saeed gears up to appear at the premiere night of his much-anticipated show The Crown season 5.
One of the sources revealed that ahead of the premiere night, Saeed’s all set to make his presence at the big night.
A picture have been circulating on social media that shows the actor sitting at a restaurant having the perfect yet healthy breakfast meal. He has a bowl of oats and a plate full of fruits on the table.
The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor wore a black jacket with a pair of cool sunglasses as he posed for the camera.
See picture:
Humayun Saeed is making Pakistan proud internationally by making his appearance in The Crown season 5 as Diana’s Mr. Wonderful Dr. Hasnat Khan.
The Crown season 5 featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Jonny Lee Miller and many more will be airing on Netflix on the 9th of November.
