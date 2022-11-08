 
close
Tuesday November 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Humayun Saeed gears up to attend 'The Crown season 5' premiere night

'The Crown season 5' airing on Netflix on November 9

By Web Desk
November 08, 2022
The Crown season 5 airing on Netflix on November 9
'The Crown season 5' airing on Netflix on November 9

Versatile actor Humayun Saeed gears up to appear at the premiere night of his much-anticipated show The Crown season 5. 

One of the sources revealed that ahead of the premiere night, Saeed’s all set to make his presence at the big night.

A picture have been circulating on social media that shows the actor sitting at a restaurant having the perfect yet healthy breakfast meal. He has a bowl of oats and a plate full of fruits on the table.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor wore a black jacket with a pair of cool sunglasses as he posed for the camera.

See picture: 

Humayun Saeed is making Pakistan proud internationally by making his appearance in The Crown season 5 as Diana’s Mr. Wonderful Dr. Hasnat Khan.

The Crown season 5 featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Jonny Lee Miller and many more will be airing on Netflix on the 9th of November.    