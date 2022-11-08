Rabia Anum spills why she doesn’t want to be part of morning show

Pakistan television host Rabia Anum has recently showed her support to domestic abuse victims as she walked out of the popular morning show.



In a video clip shared online, the former Geo News anchor made it clear that she has been the staunch supporter of abuse survivors and therefore, she excused herself from Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan on Tuesday.

During the show, Rabia revealed she’s oblivious that she had been invited alongside Mohsin Abbas Haider as a guest, who had been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Fatima Sohail in 2019.

Reportedly, a few seconds after the show, Rabia apologised to Nida, saying that she could not share a platform with Mohsin.

Rabia shared that she had taken a stand against domestic abuse, adding, “if my smallest effort can save my daughter, my friend tomorrow, then I need to do this for them”.



Talking about childhood mistakes, the salon owner said that there are “some mistakes that stay with you your whole life. I don't want to make such mistakes here today”.

It is reported that Rabia knew about Pakistani actress Fiza Ali in the guest list but didn’t know Mohsin would also be there.

The former news anchor explained that she would never compromise on her morals and hence, “I don't want to be a part of this show”.

Rabia also added that if she didn’t take a stand today, she would not be able to “face her friends, colleagues or any victim tomorrow”.