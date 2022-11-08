Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted taking romantic stroll in New York City

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted taking a romantic stroll in New York City as they appear to have rekindled their relationship.

The Nightmare Alley actor and the supermodel were captured lovingly gazing at each other while they walked arm-in-arm along with their dog in the Big Apple.

The couple, who are parents to five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, seem to have confirmed their romantic with their evening stroll.

Cooper looked dapper in a casual black T-shirt paired with blue trousers and a black jacket while Shayk stunned in a white tee, stonewash jeans and a black overcoat.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





The pair fueled reconciliation rumours at Halloween when Shayk dropped a sizzling photo of herself sitting on Cooper dressed as a bear.

Cooper and Shayk first sparked rumours that they are back together after they went on a vacation along with their daughter to the Bahamas over the summer.

A source told Page Six at the time, “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together.”

The insider also asserted that the model “would like her daughter to have a sibling,” and that Cooper is also in favour of the idea.

The flames previously dated for four years from 2015 to 2019.