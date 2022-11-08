Rihanna hits another major milestone: Deets inside

Rihanna has achieved yet another milestone as she has returned to the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the first time in over five years, with her new song Lift Me Up.

The song - which is featured on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - debuted at #2 on the singles charts for the tracking week spanning October 28 through November 3, via Billboard.

It was the first time the Diamonds crooner cracked the singles charts since being featured in DJ Khaled's 2017 track Wild Thoughts with Bryson Tiller, though she couldn't top Taylor Swift, whose Anti-Hero remained atop the chart for the second week in a row.

Lift Me Up tallied 48.1 million radio audience impressions, 26.2 million streams, and 23,000 units sold in its first week, after debuting October 28.

The track is the 34-year-old singer's 32nd Billboard 100 top 10 hit, the fifth most by any artist or group in the history of the Billboard charts, behind The Beatles (34), Madonna (38), Swift (40), and Drake (59).

Lift Me Up also landed in the second spot on the Streaming Songs chart, third on Digital Song Sales, and sixth on Radio Songs.

Photo credits: DailyMail

There has been talking of a new Rihanna album since 2017, a year after her last studio album, 2016's Anti, was released, though it's unclear when that will be released.



Rihanna stated in December 2018 that the album would be released in 2019, though that never happened.



