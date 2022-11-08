Camilla gets new cypher after becoming Queen Consort

Queen Consort Camilla got a new cypher which is expected to be displayed for the public for the first time on Thursday.
The cypher will be featured on the cross Camilla will be laying at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.
Camilla will be using the cypher on personal letterheads, cards, and gifts among other things.
The recently-introduced cypher includes the Queen Consort’s first initials – C for Camilla and R for Regina. Regina is a Latin word for Queen.
The cypher has been designed by a calligrapher at the Royal Drawing School, Professor Ewan Clayton and Timothy Noad - a herald painter at The College of Arms.
Meanwhile, King Charles III’s new cypher was also revealed earlier this year which contains the Crown above his first initial, C, and R for Rex- Latin for King. It also has III intertwined inside.
Stephen Colbert joked that Liz Truss was responsible for Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to sell merchandise under their own royal trademark
Prince Harry 'quite revelled' being a 'Spare', said an expert
Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they spent some pleasant moments outside their Montecito mansion
'Uunchai' features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her wish to portray Britney Spears in her biopic