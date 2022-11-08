Camilla gets new cypher after becoming Queen Consort

Queen Consort Camilla got a new cypher which is expected to be displayed for the public for the first time on Thursday.

The cypher will be featured on the cross Camilla will be laying at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.

Camilla will be using the cypher on personal letterheads, cards, and gifts among other things.

The recently-introduced cypher includes the Queen Consort’s first initials – C for Camilla and R for Regina. Regina is a Latin word for Queen.

The cypher has been designed by a calligrapher at the Royal Drawing School, Professor Ewan Clayton and Timothy Noad - a herald painter at The College of Arms.

Meanwhile, King Charles III’s new cypher was also revealed earlier this year which contains the Crown above his first initial, C, and R for Rex- Latin for King. It also has III intertwined inside.