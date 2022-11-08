Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quash rumours of feud with their romantic outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a romantic outing together in California, putting an end to the rumours of their split and rift.



There are speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would soon go their separate ways as they think differently on many ongoing issues. Some were claiming that Meghan took away all pleasures from Harry's life.

But, the royal couple's latest romantic outing quashed the roumours about their reported rift as they enjoyed an intimate date night together in in Ojai, California.



Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they spent some pleasant moments outside their Montecito mansion, and dined at aptly-named eatery, The Dutchess, a bakery, café and restaurant.



The Dutchess, named after the eatery's original oven - is located around 20 miles from the couple's family home in Santa Barbara.



The royal couple went almost unnoticed during their outing as they were not even accompanied with their kids, Lilibet and Archie.