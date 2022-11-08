Selena Gomez admits she still believe in ‘love, hope’ despite past romance

File footage

Selena Gomez opened up on finding love in the future and her past heartbreaks in the latest interview.

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she still has ‘hope’ in finding love that’s right for her in the future.

“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” the Wolves singer said on the latest episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

“But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope,” she added.

Gomez went on to say that she hopes for love, healing and change. "Of course there are days that I feel so far away," the Love You to Lose Me singer confessed. "But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all."

The Rare Beauty founder also got candid about her past heartbreak with Justin Bieber in her latest released Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

"Everything was so public," she said during the documentary. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore."