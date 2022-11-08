Bella Hadid leaves fans worried as she drops images of back covered in bandages

Bella Hadid left her fans worried as she shared pictures of her bruised legs and back covered in bandages in latest social media post.
The supermodel took to Instagram to drop an image of herself sitting topless on a hospital bed with her back facing the camera.
The sister of Gigi Hadid has a bandage around her right arm while her back was covered with gauze in the cryptic post.
She went on to share two more snaps, one featuring her leg with large purplish bruises and the other showing a syringe filled with blood.
Bella’s pictures were later shared on her fan accounts where several of her fans showed concern for the model while others wondered what had caused the injuries.
“What happened???????” one fan asked as another commented, “Hope she’s doing fine.”
“Let’s all send infinite love to our queen!!!! Health is so important!! Take care Bella,” another comment read.
