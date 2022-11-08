Olivia Culpo ‘thought’ she was going to get married to Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo thought that she was going to get married to her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old model reflected on her two-year relationship with Jonas. The ex-couple broke up in 2015.

The model was urged by the reality show producers to talk about her past relationship, People Magazine detailed. “Do I have to talk about that?” she began, before adding, “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”

Reflecting on the earlier days of their relationship, as well as how their breakup impacted her, she continued, “I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand; no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

"My whole identity was in him," she added, "which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent."

She confessed that at the time, "I couldn't even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can't give up.”

The couple has since moved on from their split. Jonas married to actress Priyanka Chopra. Culpo has happily moved on with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, whom she began dating in 2019, via People.