Prince Harry, Meghan 'got what they wanted but still trashing royal family'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly trashing the royal family even after leaving the Firm to leave a life of their choice.

"They wanted to leave the Royal Family. They’ve earned a huge amount of money, I mean hundreds of millions of dollars in the process and yet they have just been trashing the royal family," royal commentator Russell Myers claimed during Sunday’s episode of Paul Murray Live.

The expert added: "They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way."

"One would’ve thought that they would’ve just disappeared into the Californian sunset, been happy to make a bit of money and just forge their own life – but no," according to Myers.

Sharing his thoughts on Harry's upcoming memoir, Myers said: "Is it sort of score-settling, is it a purposeful act that he just wants to get back at his family? I suppose we’ll just have to see. The world will be watching, that’s for sure."

Lilibet and Archie's parents have sparked speculations with their moves. Some royal fans and experts think that they are allegedly being paid for damaging the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly gone on to become a thorn in the palace’s side since they stepped down as senior working royals.