Why Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Swansea, Anglesey for first official visit?

Prince William and Kate Middleton were created Prince and Princess of Wales on September 9 by King Charles III, hoping the couple would bolster their relationship with the nation.



The couple had already shown their dedication to the people as they aptly chose to head to Swansea and Anglesey for their first official visit with their new titles following the end of the royal mourning period in late September.

The 40-year-old prince will soon start sharing posts on Twitter in Welsh and working with Welsh-language broadcaster S4C in a bid to strengthen his links with Wales.

During his trip to Swansea in Sptember, William asked for advice on learning the national language. The couple also visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married.

A large number of people are happy for William in his new role, while there were some who felt it was an "insult to Wales" due to the somewhat controversial history of the title."

Kate Middleton and Prince William want to straighten ties with Wales as they love the nation.