Monday November 07, 2022
Netflix top 20 picks for children to watch right now: Check it out

By Web Desk
November 08, 2022
Netflix movies for children
Netflix movies for children

Netflix has a library brewing with entertaining movies for children and entire families to watch. The streaming platform adds new content on a regular basis. Here is a list of the top 20 old and new movies. 


  1. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood (2022)
  2. The Bad Guys (2022)
  3. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  4. Enola Holmes (2020)
  5. Home (2015)
  6. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
  7. Labyrinth (1986)
  8. A Little Princess (1995)
  9. Megamind (2010)
  10. Mirai (2018)
  11. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)
  12. A Monster Calls (2016)
  13. Paddington (2014)
  14. Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
  15. The Sea Beast (2022)
  16. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)
  17. Sing 2 (2021)
  18. The Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007)
  19. Wendell & Wild (2020)
  20. The Willoughbys (2020)