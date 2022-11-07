Eminem talks about his 2007 overdose during his induction ceremony

The American rapper Eminem opened up on his addiction struggles and 2007's drugs overdose.

On Saturday night, the rapper, 50, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame where he was accompanied by his daughter Hailie Jade Mather.

Eminem asked Hailie to block her ears while he was talking about his addiction struggles.

“I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love,” the Lose Yourself rapper started his acceptance speech.

“Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible I am (expletive). I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons.”

The 8 Mile star, was inducted by his longtime collaborator, Dr. Dre, at the 2022 ceremony held in Los Angeles.

“I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked,” he continued, before addressing his 26-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Kim Scott.

“Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were (expletive) delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and (expletive) kill it all up. Goddamn.”

“Hold on, I lost my (expletive) spot. Paul, did I say, I said drugs were delicious, right? And finally, I had to really fight my way through man to try and breakthrough in this music, and I’m so honored and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hip music, man, because I love it so much.” he added.

Eminem did not feel shy about his addiction to Vicodin, Valium, Ambien and methadone, that started while shooting for the semi-autobiographical 2002 flick 8 Mile.

“We were doing 16 hours on the set and you had a certain window where you had to sleep. One day somebody gave me an Ambien, and it knocked me the (expletive) out. I was like, ‘I need this all the time,'” he told to Rolling Stone in 2011.

He also spoke to The New York Times, “I used to get pills wherever I could. I was just taking anything that anybody was giving me.”

At the time of his 2007 overdose, he was 230 pounds.