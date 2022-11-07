Selena Gomez’s rift with ‘miracle’ kidney donor Francia Raisa: Fans react

Selena Gomez’s ‘miracle’ kidney donor Francia Raisa cut ties: 'I'm sorry'

Social media has become divided since Selena Gomez’s Taylor Swift comments went public.

While some have defended her choice of words, others are fuming in rage, all of which has occurred in the comment section of E News’s official announcement.

The ones rushing to Gomez's defence have made some ironclad points about the 'real reason' she did not mention Francia Raisa by name.

One pointed out how Gomez is, “referring to the music industry which Francia isn’t a part of. She refers to Francia as family. This woman constantly has to defend everything she does/says; it’s wild.”

Whereas another also hit back against the trolls attacking her for 'forgetting' a pal handed her a kidney. “She only talked about Taylor because she's the only one in the business !!!!”

The same supporter also added, “Why are so many upset ? Francia is not a superstar!!!she doesn't follow sel anymore,why ? No attention in the documentary? It was about Selena's illness,feelings and fears,not about the donor of the kidney !!!!”’ (sic)

Not everyone was convinced however, there were still fans who couldn’t warp their minds over the radio silence and claimed, “Selena is in the wrong, how do you forget about your friend Raisa?”

Another even went as far as to say, “That means a lot but that’s seems kinda disrespectful to the woman who donated her kidney to her” (sic)



For those unversed, Francia donated one of her kidneys to Gomez during her 2017 battle with Lupus. They have been close for over 10 years now and even dubbed each other ‘sisters’ at one point.

However, since the release of her new Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me made no reference to the donation, it appears the two have cut ties.

E-News noticed just a day after the documentary aired that Francia had unfollowed Gomez, after leaving a short comment under her post titled ‘interesting’.

Since then, Gomez has even taken to TikTok and discussed the matter, with a comment that reads, “Sorry I didn't mention every person I know.”



The singer even sat with Rolling Stone earlier last week and made similar admissions explaining, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor.”



Even though her Rolling Stone interview did mention the donation, it did not mention Francia by name.

Francia has since deleted the comment but Gomez still follows her doner and pal.

Back in July Francia also gave an interview and discussed how she ended up having to alter her diet after the donation.

At the time she told Yahoo Life, “Because I have one kidney functioning and it acts as a filter to my body, I can't consume as much protein. I eat a lot — I know I'm skinny, but I chow down — so that was a very huge concern for me when I talked to the doctor.”