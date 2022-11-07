Kim Kardashian, Kanye West closer than ever on football field

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly on speaking terms, according to reports acquired by fans.
For those unversed, this insight has been obtained by the Daily Mail and according to their report, the duo was papped at SoFi Stadium this Saturday.
This comes in shocking contrast to how the duo appeared only to be communicating through their assistants in the not-so-distant past.
The duo were spotted chatting it up on the sidelines, according to the outlet, and appeared to have pleasant smiles.
While Kim came donning a thick black sweater and biker shorts, Kanye was seen with his hood up and back towards the camera.
Next to the duo was their eldest daughter North West, 9, to watch the final game FL Flag Football season.
It comes after Kym reportedly suffered a major panic attack
King Charles III has announced an extra bank holiday for Monday 8 May
Prince Harry was not happy with family being stripped of his and Meghan's security after stepping down
S Club 7 rose to fame in 1999 with hits including Don't Stop Movin
On Saturday night the 36-year-old Pussycat Doll stuck to a simple look
The outing came after it emerged that Shakira seems to be settling scores with her ex via her music