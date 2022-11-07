Prince William meets England stars Harry Kane, Declan Rice ahead of World Cup

Prince William has delighted fans as he shared an adorable picture of his meeting with England's players Harry Kane and Declan Rice on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter,

The Prince of Wales took to twitter to give fans a hint into a conversation he shared with the England stars ahead of the World Cup.

Harry Edward Kane MBE is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the England national team. While, Declan Rice plays as a defensive midfielder for West Ham United.

The Prince of Wales enjoyed chat with the players. The game is very special to the future King.

