Kris Jenner dazzles in black velvet dress as she celebrates 67th birthday with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner put on a stylish display as she celebrated her 67th birthday with toyboy Corey Gamble in Manhattan on Saturday night.
Kendall Jenner's mom, 67, was looking smashing in all-black ensemble, giving a natural smile to the camera.
The Kardashians producer-star, who never wants to remarry - reportedly met Gamble in August 2014 while attending Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza hosted by her former son-in-law Kanye West.
Few weeks later, Kim Kardashian's mom decided to file for divorce from two-time Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner after 22 years of marriage.
Gamble gushed on Instagram: 'Happy birthday to the best mom I've ever met. [You're] the definition of that title. You're a force of love! I love [you] much my lady. I've told [you] so much today in real life that I guess there's no need to write a paragraph here. Haaa!'
Kris - who received dozens of birthday bouquets from friends and family - reposted Corey's tribute via Instagram Story with a single heart emoji.
