Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' collects INR 25 lakh on Day 2

Double XL, a movie starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, did not do well at the box office; its earnings have remained in the lakhs for two days after it opened in theatres.



As per reports, the film collected around INR 25 lakh on the second day of its theatrical release. The film clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 2.5 crore and INR 60 lakh, respectively, on the second day.

This takes the film's total collection to INR 45 lakh in two days. Considering the current numbers, the film will be soon pulled out of theatres if it doesn't pick up pace in the coming days.

Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and was released in theatres on November 4. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and written by Musassar Aziz and Sasha Singh.