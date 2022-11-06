Duran Duran speaks of special connections with Princess Diana

Duran Duran reminisced special memories of Princess Diana in their latest interview.

The band members John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor spoke of their special connections to the late royal and revealed her favorite song of the band as well.

Speaking to ET’s Kevin Frazier, John shared, "When we met Prince Harry and Prince William, they said, 'Oh, we used to sit in the back seat and mom would play 'Wild Boys,' and we will sing along.'"

John, 62, shared, "That stuck with me. That idea stuck with me that the little boys would be going 'wild boys,' that that would be a moment for them."

The band also admitted that it was Diana's love of their group that they signed up to perform at the Party at the Palace, which was part of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June.

"We have a bit of an attachment to the royal family, with Diana, because she was a big fan of [the] band and a big supporter early on," Roger, 62, said. "There's always been that kind of emotional thing going on with the royal family, so it felt great to be there."

"Being British, we've never known anything else but the queen... She's a remarkable human being," Nick shared. "I think she made very good judgments for the country. We all appreciate that. She gave her life to service, so sort of saying thank you at a show for her remarkable reign was fun."

Duran Duran is currently promoting their docu-concert film, A Hollywood High. The film, which is in theaters now, tells the untold L.A. story of the band.