Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making a deal with Netflix ‘wasn’t a good idea’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing deal with Netflix is not something ‘worthwhile’.



These claims have been brought to light by GB News, royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

Callahan started it all off by saying, “This is what Harry has called the defining trauma of his life.”

“We know from the press release accompanying his forthcoming memoir that he’s going to use the death of his mother as a launching off point to discuss the way in which his life unraveled to such a degree that he had no choice but to leave the royal family.”

Ms Callahan also offered the couple some pointers and admitted they they should start looking for alternative ways to make money.

“Now, leaving the royal family meant peddling his wares on the open market. And I just don’t think [Harry] had the foresight to realize that getting in bed with this streaming service who produces The Crown, one of the most popular shows in the world, was probably not the best idea.”