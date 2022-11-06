Dacoits martyr five policemen in Ghotki

GHOTKI: At least five cops embraced martyrdom when a group of armed dacoits attacked a police camp set up in the Kacha area of Ubauro in Ghotki.
A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two station house officers (SHO) were among those who laid their lives in the attack.
The police camp was set up in the Kacha area to recover the hostages from the Ronti area, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Jiskani.
The DIG said that over 150 dacoits attacked the police camp, killing five officers including a DSP and two SHOs. A heavy contingent of police has been dispatched to the area where the policemen were attacked.
The police said that the bodies of the martyrs are still in the possession of the robbers.
“One man is crossing every line to plunge country into chaos", Zardari says, warning that govt would not tolerate...
The SC has sought an explanation from Khan on the events of May 25, 2022, related to the PTI's first long march in the...
Asad Umar announced that the PTI would hold protest rallies across Pakistan at 5pm today
PTI chair recovering at Lahore's Shaukat Khanum hospital after assassination attempt; claims he knew a plan was in...
ISPR says "baseless allegations hurled at institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned"
"The rabble-rouser, rioter wants to destruct the entire country and nation," Sanaullah berates Khan