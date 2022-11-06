Dacoits martyr five policemen in Ghotki

Policemen taking part in an operation against Nawab Jagirani gang in katcha area of Kashmore. — Geo News screengrab/file

GHOTKI: At least five cops embraced martyrdom when a group of armed dacoits attacked a police camp set up in the Kacha area of Ubauro in Ghotki.

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two station house officers (SHO) were among those who laid their lives in the attack.

The police camp was set up in the Kacha area to recover the hostages from the Ronti area, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Jiskani.

The DIG said that over 150 dacoits attacked the police camp, killing five officers including a DSP and two SHOs. A heavy contingent of police has been dispatched to the area where the policemen were attacked.

The police said that the bodies of the martyrs are still in the possession of the robbers.