Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber post cute pictures in bear costumes

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as they dropped heartwarming, loving pictures on social media.

The pair gave fans a rare glimpse into their romantic lives as they dropped snaps, donning adorable bear costumes and sharing an intimate moment together.

The STAY singer, 28, donned a yellow fleece jacket, matching beanie and grey hoodie. While the model opted for a teddy-bear onesie, complete with a hood with ears.

Justine captioned the post, "Photo dump, love you guyth , mith u."

The post featured a series of adorable pictures including one of Hailey with Margot Robbie from the WSJ Magazine's 2022 Innovator Awards.

He also shared pictures of fuzzy characters from Justin's Drew House brand and a selfie from Halloween where the Grammy-winning singer was dressed as punk rocker wearing a black-and-white sweater styled with a black beanie and spiked collar.

The Rhode skincare founder, on the other hand, covered herself in roses to pay homage to an Yves Saint Laurent haute couture runway look from 1999, originally worn by model Laetitia Casta.

Justin and Hailey were recently spotted at Doja Cat's star-studded and masquerade-themed 27th birthday party in West Hollywood.