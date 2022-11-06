Taylor Swift breaks The Beatles record as she rules UK album, singles chart for second week

File footage

Taylor Swift has set new records with the success of her latest album Midnights.

The Folklore singer has beaten The Beatles to the top of the UK charts after securing the chart double for album Midnights and single Anti-Hero for a second week in a row

Swift’s latest released album Midnights has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK.

The All Too Well singer, 32, achieved a chart double last week, when her single Anti-Hero and tenth studio album Midnights reached the number one spots.

The Bejeweled singer, 32, crossed Arctic Monkeys’ popularity milestone last Friday (October 28) and reached to the top spot.

Swift’s Midnight overtook Harry Styles’s chart-topping Harry’s House, which previously held the 2022 title, according to the Official Charts Company.

Swift shared that these 13 songs are “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”