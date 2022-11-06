 
Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t care less’ about what Royal Family thinks

Meghan Markle reportedly has no care in the world, or the Royal Family’ thinks about her

By Web Desk
November 06, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle “couldn’t care less” about the Royal Family “or what they think.”

These claims have been made by famed royal author and biographer Angela Levin.

She began by accusing Meghan Markle of being careless and admitted, “If she does get that right to have [The Tig] up again, it’s a bit concerning for the royal family because she’s using her title and her connections to make money, which is back to the beginning really.”

“And it shows that she couldn’t care less about what the royal family thinks anymore,” she also added before concluding. 