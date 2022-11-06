Eminem, daughter Hailie Jade hang out at Hall Of Fame rehearsals

Eminem made a rare appearance with his daughter Hailie Jade ahead of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, per HollywoodLife.

The rapper, 50, was spotted backstage with his daughter during rehearsals on Friday night. According to JustJared, Hailie has been spending some time in L.A. head of the big day and she was spotted out for lunch in Beverly Hills earlier in the week.

The rapper donned a casual wardrobe composed of a t-shirt, striped jacket, joggers and a dark cap. Hailie followed behind him in a white tee, black winter coat and a baseball cap, keeping a low profile much like her celebrity father.

Previously, Hailie has talked about growing up with a parent in the limelight. In her podcast, Just A Little Bit Shady, the 26-year-old detailed being raised with an extremely famous parent. “It’s so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal’ and those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.'”

According to HollywoodLife, Slim Shady raised his daughter Hailie, his only biological child, in Detroit, Michigan, in his hometown. She then graduated from Michigan State University, and is the subject of many of the rapper’s songs such as Hailie’s Song and Mockingbird.

Eminem along with Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and the married duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were among the artists honoured Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 37th annual induction ceremony.

