It's a girl! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents, reports India Today.
The Bollywood love birds have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, November 6.
The news comes hours after Alia was spotted leaving for Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai alongside husband.
The couple tied the knot in April this year and announced their pregnancy in June via an Instagram update.
"Our baby ….. coming soon," Alia captioned her post featuring a sonogram.
