Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reach HN Reliance Hospital to welcome their first child

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first on-screen appearance with 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reach HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Gurgaon for the birth of their first child.

Just a while ago, PinkVilla shared a video where the duo’s car could be seen arriving at the hospital. Earlier, they also revealed that the Kapoor family has registered Alia’s name at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital located in Gurgaon for the delivery of the child.

Ranbir and Alia, after dating each other for five years, tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony among their close friends and family members.



Earlier in June, the Raazi actress announced her pregnancy news through her Instagram handle along with a picture that also featured Ranbir.

The entire Kapoor family is excited to welcome the new comer. They also hosted a very traditional baby shower for the soon-to-be parents. The event was attended by Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and some other close friends of Alia.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt did their first movie together; Brahmastra, which turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.