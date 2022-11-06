BLACKPINK's Lisa marks another record with solo album 'LALISA': Find out

BLACKPINK member Lisa sets a new high record with her solo album LALISA.

On November 6, Soompi reported that Lisa's solo debut album LALISA soared to the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in Kyrgyzstan earlier this week.

Lisa becomes the first solo song by any female artist to hit the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 103 different regions globally.

With this achievement, Lisa has made history and broken English singer Adele's record of topping the iTunes chart in 102 different regions with the song Hello and Easy on Me.

Lisa is a member of the famous K-pop girl band BLACKPINK and debuted with the album LALISA as a solo artist on September 10, 2021.