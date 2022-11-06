Netflix’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: Everything we know so far

Apple TV+ drama Ted Lasso has garnered quite a lot of popularity after the show pulled in 20 Emmy nominations including best comedy.

Ted Lasso follows the titular character, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an England for the struggling Premier League team A.F.C. Richmond. The owner hired Lasso in an attempt to spite her ex-husband.



When will Season 3 be released?

According to DigitalSpy, season three was confirmed back in October 2020. Speculation online also anticipates a release in November/December 2022, or early 2023 at the latest. However, there no official release date so far.

However, Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas, told PopCulture, “We've been shooting for the last two months, things are going well, and I'm hopeful”. He continued “Hopefully, the fans will love our Season 3, which, hopefully, will be at the end of the year as well”.

Will the show only have 3 seasons?

According to Entertainment Weekly, in a June 2021 interview, Sudeikis shared that they are focused on the story that needs to be told. “The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that's the one we're telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it's by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word,” he told.

“It's nowhere near like that. But the story that's being told - that three-season arc - is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know.”

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the show, said that the show was “always meant to be three seasons.”

“I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons,” told Hunt. “But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show.”

Sudeikis' fellow Executive Producer Bill Lawrence was, however, keen that Ted Lasso's tale continue. “The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I'm hopeful there's more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons.”

