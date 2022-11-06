Aaron Carter found dead at his home in California

American rapper and actor Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday.

Representatives of Aaron's team have confirmed his death. The 34-year-old was the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter.



The singer started his career opening for the Backstreet Boys on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career.



Aaron Carter sold millions of copies of his four albums during the late 90s and early noughties, the first of which was when he was only nine years old.



The star transitioned into rap, and also appeared in Broadway musicals and on the US TV show Dancing With The Stars.



"It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this morning in his home," his rep told Page Six on Saturday.