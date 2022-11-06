Victoria Beckham keen on getting her son Brooklyn back from Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham has decided to bring eldest son Brooklyn Beckham back into her life after she strained her bond with him because of Nicola Peltz's feud.
The fashion designer is said to have hired experts to gain a “fresh perspective” on their headline-making fall-out which has affected all family members.
An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that Posh Spice “has been speaking to a mediator who specializes in resolving conflict between family members, usually when there is a lawsuit involved.”
“She’s fed up with there being this cold war between her and Nicola, and wants to have someone in the middle who can pinpoint what the main issues are and see if they gain a new understanding of one another,” the source added.
The insider revealed that Victoria has “found someone” who has “dealt with big A-list divorces and family fallouts – someone who is used to being in a room with two giant egos and can placate some of the nastiest rows in Hollywood.”
“Vic just feels it is time they get a bit of expert help and gain a fresh perspective on what is really at the root of their falling out,” the source said.
The outlet further shared that the wife of David Beckham “has to be the one in control” and that means “her being the one who has to smooth everything out.”
