Kate Middleton's photos - King Charles, William 'exploded in torrents of profanity' over Trump's comments

King Charles III and Prince of Wales reportedly exploded in 'torrents of profanity' following remarks from former US president Donald Trump about then Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's 2012 photo scandal, a new book claims.



Trump shared his comments on social media after pictures of William's wife were published in a French magazine in 2012.

Taking to Twitter, the former US president wrote: "Kate Middleton is great, but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the ***, only herself to blame."



The 76-year-old went on saying: "Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the *** sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!"

Christopher Andersen, in his upcoming biography The King: The Life of Charles III, wrote: "Trump's criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as 'torrents of profanity' from both Prince Charles and his sons."

Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly awarded £91,000 in damages in 2017 over publication of the photos.