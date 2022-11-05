Azam Swati’s ‘obscene video’ is ‘fake’, clarifies FIA

PTI Senator Azam Swati addressing a press conference on November 5, 2022. — NNI

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday clarified that an obscene video circulating on social media allegedly featuring PTI Senator Azam Swati was found to be fake after forensic analysis.

The FIA’s clarification came after Azam Swati, in a press conference, revealed that his wife had received an objectionable video featuring him and her.

“The initial video/audio and frame-to-frame forensic analysis has been carried out on the viral video as per international forensic analysis standard,” said FIA in a statement.

The FIA said that the video has been edited and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces. Further analysis revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using Photoshop.

The FIA urged Swati to lodge a complaint with FIA and share his concerns about the reason for thinking it was authentic.

“Prime facie, It is a fake video, edited with deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the honourable senator,” read the statement.

Senate chairman forms committee

Hours after PTI senior leader revealed that his wife had received an objectionable video purportedly featuring them, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed a committee comprising parliamentary leaders to probe the matter.

Earlier today, Azam Swati burst into tears before the media while disclosing that her wife had received the objectionable video from an unknown number. The video was from when the couple had visited Quetta, he said, adding that Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani had made arrangements for their stay at the Supreme Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta.

The senior PTI leader said that her wife, daughter and granddaughters have left the country after the incident.

Reacting to Swati’s press conference, Sanjrani expressed deep grief and sorrow over his revelation. Expressing his solidarity with Swati, the Senate chairman said that he is an honest and respectable personality.

“Being a Muslim and Baloch, I am well aware of moral values,” he said, adding that Swati is an honourable member of the House and he understands his sufferings.

For him, Swati’s wife is like his mother, the Senate chairman added.

Leaders from all the parliamentary parties would be included in the committee, the Senate chairman said, adding that the committee would review the matter and submit its report before the House.