'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' director sheds light on original script of film

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' director sheds light on the original script of the film

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler revealed the original script of the film's sequel was based on Chadwick Boseman's struggle after the Blip.

According to Inverse, Coogler said the original script tone was also on grief, as Boseman's T'Challa mourning the loss of time after Thanos Blip in Infinity War, "The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting]," Coogler added.

"The tone was going to be similar," Coogler says. "The character was going to be grieving the loss of time, you know, coming back after being gone for five years. As a man with so much responsibility to so many, coming back after a forced five years absence, that's what the film was tackling. He was grieving time he couldn't get back. Grief was a big part of it."

After Boseman's death, the filmmaker worked with co-writer Joe Robert Cole to develop a new story.

Though both the plot and protagonist changed, there are still elements in Wakanda Forever from Coogler's original script.

Such as Namar, played by Tenoch Huerta, "was always the antagonist." "There were other characters, for sure, that we considered including," Coogler says. "Namor was always there."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit the theatres on November 11.