Imran Khan attacking armed forces like an enemy: PM Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Condemning the assassination attack on PTI chief Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said while people from all walks of life denounced the incident, Khan shouldn’t have “stooped to such a level,l where since last two days he is levelling false and cheap allegations against the military and the coalition government.”

Addressing a press conference — which was postponed on Thursday because of the attack on PTI’s convoy — PM Shahbaz said: “The incident was unfortunate and we pray for the speedy recovery of all people who sustained injuries, including Khan.”

However, the premier lamented that PTI was once again hatching a “false and cheap” conspiracy by levelling allegations against him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior official of an institute.

“The attack is condemnable, however, when the nation is being pushed towards devastation by false narratives it is my responsibility that I play a positive role to protect the people,” he said, urging the PTI chief to present evidence to support his allegations.

PM Shahbaz further said that Khan is damaging the country through his “false and cheap conspiracies”, adding that he is also building negative narratives against the institutions.

During the presser, a video was shown to the journalists which had a compilation of Khan’s clips since 2011 where he can be heard speaking about the army and military officials.

The premier maintained that if Khan successfully shows evidence to the people that he was behind the attack, then “I don’t have a right to continue to hold the Prime Minister's Office.”

More to follow...





