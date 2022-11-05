Warner Bros. Discovery eyes 'more Harry Potter films' due to heavy profits

Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to make more Harry Potter movies with the author J.K. Rowling because "it provides a lot of profits," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re going to focus on franchises,” Zaslav said during an investor call Thursday. “We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros … over the past 25 years.”

The executive noted he’d like to see more “if we can do something with J.K. on Harry Potter going forward.”

It is pertinent to mention that Zaslav floated the likelihood of several Potter movies with investors. However, the venue hinted it was more than just wishful thinking.

The new CEO overture to the author comes amid rumours of friction between Warners and Rowling, which both sides have denied.

The author declined the invitation to the recent HBO reunion special. Moreover, her name was not visible in the first trailer for Secrets of Dumbledore.

The studio put out a statement shutting down the reports of discord: “For 20 years, Warner Bros., J.K. Rowling, and her team have worked together to delight fans around the world with spectacular storytelling and the magic of the Wizarding World.”

Warner Bros. released eight Harry Potter movies in ten years that grossed $7.7 billion worldwide. The entertainment giant also collaborated with Rowling on the Fantastic Beasts series, which has reaped dull returns at the box office.