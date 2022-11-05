King Charles III death 'survival' that pushed Andrew away from Crown

King Charles III escaped death numerous times during lifetime.
In 1994, the monarch supposedly escaped a failed assassination attempt from a man who fired two blanks in Australia only metres away from His Majesty.
Royal author Christopher Andersen told The Royal Report: “One of the curious and interesting things involves the number of times he’s cheated death, which I thought was fascinating,” he explained.
“He recently revealed that when he was at Cambridge, at Trinity College there, he was outside the library on his bicycle and was struck by a bus, and miraculously, he said, how he survived he never knew.
“Had he not survived, it’s interesting to think that Andrew would be King," noted Anderson.
Selena Gomez recently came out with her documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'
Welsh actor Luke Evans took fans inside his first meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry's memoir title should not come as a surprise to admirers, says expert
Prince Harry is warned his business partnerships can harm his reputation
Meghan Markle loves designer gifts from luxury brands, says expert
Amber Heard welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in 2021