Prince Harry ready to take 'centre stage' with memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry is bouncing back stronger with memoir 'Spare.'

The Duke of Sussex, who has chosen a 'clever' title for his book, is on to something, says expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Mr Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk: "I personally think it's a clever title for the publishers and a sad title for him to have chosen.

"There will be those who look at that title and wonder if it also describes how he feels in relation to his current relationships going forward outside of the UK.

"We have seen a lot of Meghan in the media in recent years but not so much Prince Harry, who is something of a bit-part player in the Meghan show.

He said: "We have generally seen Meghan taking centre stage so the title spare could be turned around on him in relation to that.

"I think it's about to shift, he is about to be the centre of attention again when The Crown and his memoir come out."