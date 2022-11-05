Meghan Markle loved 'designer swag' after meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle loves using her royal status to get luxury presents.

Author Tina Brown reveals the Duchess of Sussex used her blog, The Tig, to get her hands on freebies from high end designers for promotions.

"She won a reputation among the marketers of luxury brands of being warmly interested in receiving bags of designer swag."

One major part of the book details exactly how Prince Harry and Meghan "completely underestimated" life outside of The Firm.

Speaking to The Washington Post Ms Brown revealed the Duchess remained persistent on her old habits even after meeting Prince Harry.

"Meghan couldn't resist everything that was on offer on the celebrity buffet."

She added: "They wanted to be able to have a commercial arm to their activities. Meghan certainly saw deals that were there to be made that they had to leave on the table because they were royals."

Talking about Megxit, Ms Brown revealed of Harry: "I really think Harry wanted out, himself. Meghan gave Harry the tools to leave.

"She understood the world of agents and deals. I mean this wasn’t Harry’s world, but suddenly he had in Meghan a very worldly strategist who he decided to trust above all the other advisors."