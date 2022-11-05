Melon Music Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced

Melon Music Awards has revealed the nominees' list of 2022 K-pop music videos and their artists.

The Award ceremony will be held on November 26 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.



Kakao Bank will present the MMA 2022 for its first in-person event in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The show will honor music videos released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.

Album of the Year

BLACKPINK – "BORN PINK"

(G)I-DLE – "I NEVER DIE"

IU – "Pieces"

Lim Young Woong – "IM HERO"

NCT DREAM – "Glitch Mode"

NewJeans – "New Jeans"

PSY – "PSY 9th"

Red Velvet – "The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm"

SEVENTEEN – "Face The Sun"

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) – "INVU"

Best Song of the Year

BE’O – "Counting Stars"

BIGBANG – "Still Life"

(G)I-DLE – "TOMBOY"

IVE – "LOVE DIVE"

Jay Park – "GANADARA"

Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) – "Drunken Confession"

PSY – "That That" (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga)

Red Velvet –"Feel My Rhythm"

sokodomo – "Merry-Go-Round" (featuring Zion.T and Wonstein) (produced by Slom)

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) – "INVU"

Best Group (Male)

BIGBANG

BTS

MONSTA X

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Best Group (Female)

aespa

BLACKPINK

(G)I-DLE

IVE

NewJeans

Best Solo Artist (Male)

10cm

BE’O

BIG Naughty

Lim Young Woong

PSY

Best Solo Artist (Female)

Choi Ye Na

IU

Kassy

KyoungSeo

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Netizen Popularity Award