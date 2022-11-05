Melon Music Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced

Melon Music Awards has revealed the nominees' list of 2022 K-pop music videos and their artists.
The Award ceremony will be held on November 26 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Kakao Bank will present the MMA 2022 for its first in-person event in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The show will honor music videos released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.
