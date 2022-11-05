Matthew Perry wanted to cast Zac Efron in his film

Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed that Zac Efron refused to play a younger version of him in his new movie.

During the press tour of his book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thin", Perry revealed on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw that he’s proud of his completed romantic comedy script. “I finished a screenplay that we’re out with to some people. I want to direct that. I have a small part in it,” he shared. “I wrote it for myself and then realized I’m 20 years too old to play this. So we’re trying to cast the leads now.”

When asked his “ideal” younger actor for the part intended for himself, “Well, it was Zac Efron. But he said no. So we’ve got to find somebody who says yes. And that’ll be a whole new experience for me, directing a movie, which I think I’ll be good at. I hope I’ll be good at.”