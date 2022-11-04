'EastEnders' star Sam Womack shares much-needed health update amid cancer battle

Samantha Womack updated fans on her health last night amid her brave cancer battle.

Theatre-goers gave the former EastEnders actress rapturous applause due to her brave struggle against cancer.

The actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

She looked incredible on Wednesday - her 50th birthday - playing the devilish White Witch on stage in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

The star looked stunning in a beautiful cloak and leather ensemble, as loud applause rang around the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Ahead of her performance and return to Narnia, Sam, who recently completed chemotherapy, said: "I'm back at work at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

"It's been a rough couple of months but I am blessed to be back."

Samantha, best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell on EastEnders, was praised yesterday by Rita Simmons who marked her huge birthday milestone.

Samantha made her EastEnders debut on July 24, 2007, slipping into the skin of Ronnie Mitchell, a cousin of Walford tough man Phil, Grant, and Sam.

She announced her cancer diagnosis while paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John in August and has since undergone surgery.

Sharing a picture of herself with the actress, who passed away at the age of 73, Samantha wrote: “This was the most magical of evenings.