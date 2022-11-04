I knew a plan was in place to attack me, Imran Khan reveals as he speaks after assassination attack

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday revealed that he already knew about the looming danger as he broke the silence a day after being shot during an "assassination attempt."

Addressing the PTI supporters from Shaukat Khanum Hospital — where he is receiving treatment for his injuries — Khan said: "I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat."

Khan was shot in the leg in an attempted assassination on Thursday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital in Lahore and has undergone surgery, but doctors say his condition is stable.



At the outset of the presser, Khan asked PTI stalwart, Dr Faisal Sultan, to brief the masses about his health condition while revealing that he was hit by four bullets.

Dr Sultan displayed Khan's X-ray reports on a screen and highlighted the details of the injuries that the party chief sustained — including a fracture — among other injuries.

Image showing an X-ray of Khan's shin. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

Following the detailed presentation, Khan revealed that he had learned about the looming danger beforehand.



Berating the authorities, Khan said: "The government could have never lost the no-trust move, but they [the coalition leaders] used the money to become successful."

He said that when the PTI was in power, the then-opposition took out three long marches against the government but "we didn't stop anyone."

