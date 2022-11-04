Prince William responds to 'Netflix and chill' advice from admirer

Prince William has been asked to 'Netflix and chill' by an African admirer.

The Prince of Wales, who is also the patron of Royal African Society, celebrated black stories on screen at the Film Africa festival on Thursday.

Speaking about his interest in the movies, William assured filmmakers he is a big fan of African content.

Meanwhile, another attendee, EbonyLife TV and EbonyLife Films founder Mo Abudu, has revealed her cheeky conversation with the future King, sharing the advice she gave William.

Of her conversation with William, Ms Abudu said: "He said he hasn't watched a lot of African films but that he would like to and that he's going to watch The King's Horseman.

"I said you must 'Netflix and chill' and he nodded.