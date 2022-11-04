Netflix series 'Fate: The Winx Saga' director announces new projects similar to Winx

Netflix live-action series Fate: The Winx Saga director Iginio Straffi is gearing up for bringing back the exciting content, for the heartbroken fans of the series after its cancellation.

The 57-year-old director announced his future plans of creating shows similar to Fate: The Winx Saga while he opened up on the cancellation of series by the Netflix after two seasons.

On Thursday November 3, the Italian animator turned to Instagram and wrote, "Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world."

He went on further "I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you."

Straffi also revealed that a "brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production."

Without giving away much Straffi also said that the new show will "sweep you back to the Winx world."

In addition to that a "big budget Winx movie" that Straffi called his dream is also in the works.

He further mentioned, "For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you."

"Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh out moments and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times." He added.







