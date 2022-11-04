Latest photos set to kick Kate Middleton pregnancy rumours into high gear

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited The Street (a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their services) in Scarborough - to launch funding to support young people’s mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.

The visit came after social media users started speculating that Kate Middleton could be expecting.

The rumors started after Kate remained missing from the scene for a few days.

The photos of the royal couple released from their latest visit are also set to kick the pregnancy rumors into high gear because some of them showed Kate Middleton covering up her stomach.

Several royal commentators and sources close to the royal family have dismissed the rumors regarding Kate's pregnancy.